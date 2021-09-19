FOWLER, Joy Bell, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on August 31. 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Adelaide and Stanford T. Fowler. Born January 29, 1948, she was a graduate of Varina High School, class of 1966 as an honors student. She was a self-proclaimed "Hippy"and loved art, books, animals, the moon, plants and music, especially Tom Petty. Joy is survived by her sister, Gay Fowler; and nieces and nephew, Traci, Drake and Camille; and good friends, Dani and Puggy. There are no immediate plans for a memorial. Please honor Joy's memory by donating to an animal rescue of your choice and fight to keep music and art in schools.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.