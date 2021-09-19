Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joy Bell Fowler
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Varina High School
FOWLER, Joy Bell, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on August 31. 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, H. Adelaide and Stanford T. Fowler. Born January 29, 1948, she was a graduate of Varina High School, class of 1966 as an honors student. She was a self-proclaimed "Hippy"and loved art, books, animals, the moon, plants and music, especially Tom Petty. Joy is survived by her sister, Gay Fowler; and nieces and nephew, Traci, Drake and Camille; and good friends, Dani and Puggy. There are no immediate plans for a memorial. Please honor Joy's memory by donating to an animal rescue of your choice and fight to keep music and art in schools.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.