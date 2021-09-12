Menu
Joyce Andrews
ANDREWS, Joyce, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Frank Andrews, who was her endless traveling companion and partner in crime. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Turtle" Ballard. She was a loving and supportive mother to Debra Ormond (Tyke), Kathy "Sissy" Schools (Dean), Mary Sadler (Paul) and Lisa Andrews. She was a proud grandmother of Heather Bautista (Aris), Ashley Varhola (Scott), Samantha Westfall (Todd) and Ana Andrews. Her most cherished people were her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Chase, Allie, Bailey, Mackenzie, Austin and most recently, Saylor. She loved her sisters, nieces and nephews and always looked forward to news of their adventures.

Joyce always gave others all she had, was the biggest supporter and treated every person with such care, most often with a little quick wit and a lot of humor and truth. She was an "Alpha Woman," who in turn raised four "Alpha Women" who are proud to call her Momma. You are loved and your joyous presence will be missed.

A service to CELEBRATE HER LIFE will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church at 2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your charity of choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Service
6:00p.m.
Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church
2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, VA
We were very sorry to hear about Joyce. She was always so quick to help me rag on Chuck whenever we saw her. Almost always at Cold Harbor. I loved to hear them tell their stories. She had some good ones. She was a good lady and I'm glad to have known her and I know Chuck is happy to have known her his whole life. Peace and love to you all!
Chuck and Sharon Loving
Family
September 16, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Joyces' passing. It was a privilege and honor to have known her. What a lady...whew...our love and prayers for the family
Steve and Judy Kromer
Friend
September 16, 2021
Kellie Lyons
September 15, 2021
To Mary Sadler and extended family Sincere condolences in your loss. She sounds like a lovely woman who lived a full life and was blessed in many ways. I know she will be missed
Greg Overstreet
September 13, 2021
There are so many memories.. from her letting me see the freezers at Food Fair, the haircuts in the kitchen on Gaskins, to her calling me "Pete" and "Whistledick".. rest easy Joyce Ann. You raised them girls to be strong, solid and brave. Give my love to Turtle, Granny , mom and daddy. I´m sure the bowling alleys are busy now! Love John Boy
John Pearce
September 12, 2021
