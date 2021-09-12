ANDREWS, Joyce, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Frank Andrews, who was her endless traveling companion and partner in crime. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Turtle" Ballard. She was a loving and supportive mother to Debra Ormond (Tyke), Kathy "Sissy" Schools (Dean), Mary Sadler (Paul) and Lisa Andrews. She was a proud grandmother of Heather Bautista (Aris), Ashley Varhola (Scott), Samantha Westfall (Todd) and Ana Andrews. Her most cherished people were her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Chase, Allie, Bailey, Mackenzie, Austin and most recently, Saylor. She loved her sisters, nieces and nephews and always looked forward to news of their adventures.
Joyce always gave others all she had, was the biggest supporter and treated every person with such care, most often with a little quick wit and a lot of humor and truth. She was an "Alpha Woman," who in turn raised four "Alpha Women" who are proud to call her Momma. You are loved and your joyous presence will be missed.
A service to CELEBRATE HER LIFE will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church at 2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, Virginia 23228.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your charity of choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.