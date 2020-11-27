Menu
Joyce Ann Brindamour-Ashley
BRINDAMOUR-ASHLEY, Joyce Ann, 65, of Hopewell, Va., died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Brindamour and May Evelyn McManus. Preceded in death by siblings, Daniel, Nancy, Susan and James. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Daniel Edward; daughters, Kristina, Melissa (Michael), Amanda; grandchildren, Daniel, Jasmine, Elizabeth, Joey, Abigail, Johnny; great-grandchildren, Angel Lynn, Theo; siblings, Alan and Barbara. Joyce enjoyed riding motorcycles and trips to the beach. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
