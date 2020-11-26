Menu
Joyce Ann Hughes
HUGHES, Joyce Ann, 80, departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence in South Chesterfield, Va.

She leaves cherished memories to her three children, Michael D. Hughes, Phyllis Hughes and Bobby "Leon" Hughes (Kirstin); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Remains rest at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., where public viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg Va. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Va., with interment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. The service will be livestreamed. www.tuckerandfisher.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nov
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Live streamed
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To The Family of Joyce A. Hughes:
May God bless you and give you peace and strength during your time of grief. Joyce was a beautiful, sweet, kind, and loving person. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. I will miss the fun times we had riding on the van with the Hospital Visitation Ministry where we visited the sick members of the church. Joyce kept us on our toes and had us laughing while sharing stories about her family. Rest now sweet angel, you have earned your wings.

Charlenia M. Herring
Charlenia M. Herring
Friend
November 24, 2020
