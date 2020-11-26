HUGHES, Joyce Ann, 80, departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence in South Chesterfield, Va.
She leaves cherished memories to her three children, Michael D. Hughes, Phyllis Hughes and Bobby "Leon" Hughes (Kirstin); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., where public viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg Va. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Va., with interment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. The service will be livestreamed. www.tuckerandfisher.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.