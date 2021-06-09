Menu
Joyce Hawks Burney
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BURNEY, Joyce Hawks, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She departed this world on Monday, June 7, 2021 at age 77. She was born to the late James Roosevelt Hawks Sr. and Bernice Brown Hawks on December 5, 1943 in Burdette, Virginia. Joyce graduated from Hayden High School in 1962 and received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Norfolk State University. After college, Joyce spent the next five years as an educator for the Chesapeake Public School System. She then utilized her love of math and science with a successful career as an executive with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) until retirement. Joyce's commitment to education, mentoring and complex numbers continued after her retirement while working as a contractor for Richmond City Public School System. She is survived by her devoted husband, Willie Burney Jr.; her loving son, Herbert Edwards; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lee, Josh, Anna, Nikolai and Tye; sisters, Annie Hawks Belardo and Bernice Hawks Vaughan; brothers, Richard Hawks and Jasper Hawks; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Hawks, Benton Hawks and Robert Hawks. Services will be private. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
May God give you the strength and love to always be present in the memories of you and your beautiful wife. She will always be with you. God bless you and your family.
Clem & Pocahontas Wadkins
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sending you comfort and peace during this difficult time
Gloria Evans
Friend
June 12, 2021
Spending my heartfelt condolences May the love and memories you have in your heart help you through this difficult time. Praying that God comfort's you with peace
Melody Valentine
June 10, 2021
My deepest condolences
Susan Snow
June 9, 2021
