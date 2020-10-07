Menu
Joyce Carver Beninghove
BENINGHOVE, Joyce Carver, 94, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2020. She was born in Arvonia, Va. Predeceased by John R. Beninghove Sr., husband; sister, Eunice Carver Hurt; brothers, Alec, Earl and Keith. She is survived by her daughter, June Whitlock (Raymond); her son, John R. Beninghove Jr. (Erika); three grandchildren, John R. Beninghove III (Natalie), Lindy Whitlock Bickish (Theodore) and Rebecca Beninghove Sherfey (Kevin); five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sherfey, Jensen Sherfey, Matthias Beninghove, Kara Beninghove and Mary Margaret Bickish; one sister, Ada Lee Wilson; and one brother, Donald Carver; plus a host of family and friends. Joyce was a member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church and the Montrose Chapter #176 Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to read, knit and crochet and spend time with her family and friends. The family is extremely grateful to the caring staff of the Masonic Home of Virginia Care Center for their excellent care of "Benny" or "Ben-Ben" during her time there. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 12 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
