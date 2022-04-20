DIXON, Joyce Reid, 90, the widow of Frances Schooff and George Dixon, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Thrift Reid; a son, Francis "Frankie" Schooff; two granddaughters, Rachel Schooff and Laci Lynn Chapman. She is survived by a son, David Wayne Schooff (Rose); two daughters, Jodi Chapman (Gary) and Terri Synder (Bob); and a stepson, Russell Dixon (Wendy). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Gary Jr., Casey, Kris, Connor and Kyle; also six great-grandchildren. Joyce, her family described as a "bubbly person," founded girls' softball here in Mechanicsville in 1964 and did a number of things in Hanover, including portraying Betsy Ross and absolutely loved driving a school bus for the county. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m., in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests that you come as you are and just be comfortable. Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2022.