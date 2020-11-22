SINGLETON, Joyce House, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was a member of Chester United Methodist Church. She was born on August 11, 1932, to Marion A. House and Nellie Stevens House. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary B. Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Julian Aubrey Beazley and William (Ken) Singleton; and her brother-in-law, William Eudailey. She is survived by her children, Julie Beazley Newcomb (Chip) and Laurie Beazley Broocks (Thomas); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Eudailey, Marion Simpson (Ted) and Patsy Kahn (Garland); her brother, Stephen House (Janet); many nephews and nieces. Joyce always had a quick sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She loved playing golf and was Ladies Club Champion at Jordan Point Country Club in 1978. She was a member of Salisbury and Petersburg Country Clubs. She was a master seamstress, making window treatments and matching bedspreads and pillow shams. She made most of her daughters' clothes and dance costumes as they were growing up. She made window treatments for The Ronald McDonald House in Richmond, Va. She loved painting landscapes and flowers. But above all, she lovingly cherished raising her two daughters and spending time with her grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, November 27, and a Celebration of Life event will be held for family and friends at a later date. The family is grateful for services rendered by Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.