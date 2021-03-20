JEFFERSON, Joyce Jones, 69, of Chesterfield, formerly of South Hill, Va., departed this life March 14, 2021. She is survived by her devoted husband, Milton Jefferson; two children, Derric Jefferson and Chanelle Avila (Adrian); three grandchildren, Swavae Jefferson, Adrian and Adrielle Avila; mother, Maggie Jones; four sisters, Thelma Oliver, (Elijah), Delphine Sanchez (Juan), Parthenia Hughes (Rodney) and Deborah Jones; six brothers, Rev. Jesse Jr. (Beverly), Herbert (Brenda), Alonzo, Cephus (Marie), Minister Samuel and John (Yolanda) Jones; sister-in-law, Evangeline Jones; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and beloved members of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Interment Dale Memorial Park.
