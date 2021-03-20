Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Jones Jefferson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JEFFERSON, Joyce Jones, 69, of Chesterfield, formerly of South Hill, Va., departed this life March 14, 2021. She is survived by her devoted husband, Milton Jefferson; two children, Derric Jefferson and Chanelle Avila (Adrian); three grandchildren, Swavae Jefferson, Adrian and Adrielle Avila; mother, Maggie Jones; four sisters, Thelma Oliver, (Elijah), Delphine Sanchez (Juan), Parthenia Hughes (Rodney) and Deborah Jones; six brothers, Rev. Jesse Jr. (Beverly), Herbert (Brenda), Alonzo, Cephus (Marie), Minister Samuel and John (Yolanda) Jones; sister-in-law, Evangeline Jones; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and beloved members of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Interment Dale Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Thinking of you all. Sister Jefferson is greatly missed. Sometimes I still can't believe it. She was so sweet to me and my family.
Angela Freeman
March 14, 2022
You are in our prayers always.Know that God is with you to comfort you during your loss.
Debra Bush
March 26, 2021
My sincere condolence to the family. Sister J was a sweetheart and will be truly missed.
Yvonne Byrd
March 26, 2021
One thing for certain, beyond a doubt, two for sure, Joyce is in the bosom of Abraham. Even thought my heart hurts it gives me comfort to know she is wrapped in his arms. Family remember Joyce was a woman after God's heart and walked the narrow road. Joyce wasn't only my sister in Christ she was FAMILY! MILTON I know it will be ruff on you because you and Joyce model what love and marriage is about!! And the years you both shared confirms it. Continue your narrow walk my brother....... You will see her again. She ran this race and made it in before we did, because God wanted the best!
Robin Crews Harris
March 26, 2021
To Thelma´s and family. I send my love and condolences. Just remember God makes not mistake. Joyce will be miss.
Phyllis Parham
March 25, 2021
Milton & Family: I met Joyce at college, then we had out first jobs together at DMV. I remember spending the weekend with Joyce at her parent's home in South Hill. I felt so welcomed by her parents, sisters, brothers and grand-parents. Joyce tried to teach me how to milk the cow, but, I didn't want any part of that! Later that evening we went to the Jones' Family re-union and tried to eat everything in site! I am sending you Blessings of Comfort and Healing. Rest In Peace, Joyce.
Brenda Johnson Lanier
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolence goes out to my family. Milton, you and Joyce were always with me to share my joys and my sorrows, it meant so much. I will always be here for you to offer comfort or whatever it is you need. Know that I love you and will continue to pray for you and your family. God has you and will never leave or forsake you. HIS Grace, Mercy and Comfort will surround you and see you through. Joyce's memory will live on in our hearts, minds and spirits forever. God's peace be with you my nephew.
Minister Sylvia Boyd
March 25, 2021
We met Mrs. Jefferson as a frequent and ever-present church friend of our neighbor Mrs. Edna Carter. We are so grateful to have known Mrs. Jefferson as she was always, always caring for Mrs. Carter. I had to ask twice because I could not believe it. She would call to keep us informed about news and her car was a familiar vehicle at our neighbor's home. Rest well, good and faithful servant! With deepest sympathy, Lea and Ricky McCormick, Chesterfield County, VA.
Mr. and Mrs. Ricky McCormick
March 21, 2021
To my sister in law Joyce Jefferson, going to be miss, with the smiles, and going out to Dinner. And cooking good food. The Lord, knows best. She was a very faithful saint in the Lord. The Lord call her home. May the Lord continue to be with this Family in Jesus name. Elder Eugene S. And Dorice M. Jefferson And Jeffersons Family.
Elder Eugene S. Dorice M. Jefferson
March 21, 2021
Milton and Family: I had the great pleasure to meet Joyce when she and I worked at New Deliverance together. Joyce was an easy person to know and love because she was so authentic, wore her heart on her shoulders, always willing to help others and was really funny. I considered her my friend and miss her already. Milton, I also know how much you and the family will miss her. You were always together like two peas in a pod. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Trust God and He will see you through this difficult time. Much Love & Prayers, Gloria
Gloria M. Farrow
March 21, 2021
The Freeman family is sending condolences to the Jefferson-Avila family. We were saddened to hear about the passing of Sister Jefferson. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. Out thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Emory & Angela Freeman
March 20, 2021
To The Familiy Our Condolences, Prayers For Y´all ,God Only Take TheBest So HeCalled Joyce Home To Rest, She Will Be Missed By Us And Many More, We Will Remember Joyce And We Love Her Always!!Tony &Juanita Jefferson & Familiy
Mr &Mrs. Tony C Jefferson & Family
March 20, 2021
My sincere condolences are extended to all who loved her. She touched many lives through her dedication as a God fearing woman. She will have an everlasting impact on all those who were blessed by her. May she Rest In Peace with the almighty King of Kings.
Vertig McDougald
March 20, 2021
No one can prepare you for a loss it come like a swift wind but take comfort in knowing that she is now resting in the arms of our Lord. With love Diane Franklin and my family
Diane Franklin,Family
March 20, 2021
Deepest Condolences! We are praying for you and your family
Anthony and Dr. Harriet Roberson
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results