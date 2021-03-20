Milton and Family: I had the great pleasure to meet Joyce when she and I worked at New Deliverance together. Joyce was an easy person to know and love because she was so authentic, wore her heart on her shoulders, always willing to help others and was really funny. I considered her my friend and miss her already. Milton, I also know how much you and the family will miss her. You were always together like two peas in a pod. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Trust God and He will see you through this difficult time. Much Love & Prayers, Gloria

Gloria M. Farrow March 21, 2021