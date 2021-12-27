JOHNSON, Joyce S., 80, of Caroline County, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Johnson Sr. She is survived by her sons, Robert "Chip" Johnson and Ron Johnson (Kylee); two brothers, James "Bubby" Story and John Story. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, at County Line Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, Va. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make food donations to the Food Pantry of County Line Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.