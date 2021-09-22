Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Harmon Keller
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
KELLER, Joyce Harmon, It is with profound sadness that our family chain has been broken with the loss of our sister, "Joy," who departed this life on September 18, 2021, to reunite with our beloved parents, James and Martha Harmon. Joy leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Adam (Brianne), Matt (April); grandson, Luke; brother, Wayne Harmon; and sisters, Joan Alexander, Janet Foster, Karen Drews and Lynda Harmon. Joy's years as an R.N. and her kindness and generosity created such a positive influence on many people. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose heart she touched. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7620 Wanymala Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her love and compassion for all animals, may consider a donation to the Richmond SPCA or Rescue Group of their choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

"I have fought the fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."

-2 Timothy 4:7.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
West Richmond Church of the Brethren
7620 Wanymala Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
West Richmond Church of the Brethren
7620 Wanymala Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Joyce and I went to Douglas Freeman High and she always had a smile on her face. Prayers for her family.
Christine Hughes
School
September 23, 2021
George and Rita Martin
September 23, 2021
Peace be with all the Harmon siblings. She did fight the good fight with all she had. Love, Etta aka Edna
Mary Etta Boyce
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am saddened to read this about Joyce Dale Tyler Robin Harmon Keller. As you know, she and I were great friends growing up and to lose another one is heartbreaking. She was a character . My prayers are with you all.
Rita Massey Martin
Friend
September 22, 2021
Joyce ... words can´t express my sadness today as I see your beautiful smiling face ... You exude the same joy and happiness now as you did 50+ years ago when we were just getting our feet wet as adults... Reconnecting on Facebook was such a pleasure and I am so sorry we were not able to meet for coffee, as we tried to do so many times. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family ... I know your heart will remain in all our hearts forever. Rest easy forever, my friend.
Teresa Henry Mason, RN
Friend
September 22, 2021
I grew up across the street from the Harmon´s. I can still hear the sound of Joy´s voice calling for her pup, Pooh. It´s a sweet memory of a vital, clever, caring person in my life.
Mary Mallory
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results