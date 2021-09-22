Joyce ... words can´t express my sadness today as I see your beautiful smiling face ... You exude the same joy and happiness now as you did 50+ years ago when we were just getting our feet wet as adults... Reconnecting on Facebook was such a pleasure and I am so sorry we were not able to meet for coffee, as we tried to do so many times. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family ... I know your heart will remain in all our hearts forever. Rest easy forever, my friend.

Teresa Henry Mason, RN Friend September 22, 2021