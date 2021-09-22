KELLER, Joyce Harmon, It is with profound sadness that our family chain has been broken with the loss of our sister, "Joy," who departed this life on September 18, 2021, to reunite with our beloved parents, James and Martha Harmon. Joy leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Adam (Brianne), Matt (April); grandson, Luke; brother, Wayne Harmon; and sisters, Joan Alexander, Janet Foster, Karen Drews and Lynda Harmon. Joy's years as an R.N. and her kindness and generosity created such a positive influence on many people. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose heart she touched. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7620 Wanymala Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her love and compassion for all animals, may consider a donation to the Richmond SPCA or Rescue Group of their choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
"I have fought the fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
-2 Timothy 4:7.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.