KING, Joyce Ann Curran, age 90, of Warfield, Va., departed this life December 26, 2021. Joyce was a retired Postmaster. Joyce retired from USPS after 32 years as Postmaster, Warfield, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late James Donald and Mabel Curran. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. King; and is survived by her children, James Michael King (Mary Elizabeth) of Morris, New York, Linda Gayle Clark (Earl) of Bracey, Joyce Diane Fallen (Richard) of Warfield and Timothy Bruce King (Nancy) of Blackridge; 31 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dana T. Stewart (Richard) of Virginia Beach. The family would like to give special thanks to CMH Home Health and Community Hospice and to special caregiver, Sheri Fraser. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Warfield Baptist Church. Williams Funeral Home and Crematory will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.