JENNESS, Joyce Lee Coleman, 91, of Henrico, born on March 20, 1929, in Orange County, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 70 years, Stuart Barton Jenness; her father, Ellis Hill Coleman; her mother, Lillian Ferne Swift Coleman; and her brother, Eugene H. Coleman (Hardenia). She is survived by her only child, a daughter, Janet Stuart Jenness, who lovingly cared for Joyce in her final months; and many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joyce graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1946 and left the farm for Richmond, intent on an office career. Right away, she met Stuart at the Virginia Insurance Rating Bureau, where she worked as a typist, and their lifetime love began. They were married in 1949. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her quick wit and sense of humor kept people laughing. An expert baker, her cakes, pies and brownies were legendary. Beautiful inside and out, Joyce loved to look her best. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Graveside services will follow immediately at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal Care & Control Foundation, www.raccfoundation.org
or First Baptist Church, www.fbcrichmond.org
.