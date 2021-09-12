Menu
Joyce Joan Lieser
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
LIESER, Joyce Joan, age 77, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Joyce was born December 20, 1943. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Henss and her husband, Dieter; son, Patrick Murray; and grandchild, Taylor Henss. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Lieser; daughter, Sandra Dixon; and grandchildren, Lacey Dixon and Michael Hayner. Joyce will be laid to rest privately among her family at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave, Richmond, Va. 23238. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the Henss family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Joyce's passing. She was a member of my staff in Corrections for many years. Have some good memories of her and her work. May the Lord give you peace and comfort.
Gamalier Mora "Gamito"
Work
September 15, 2021
