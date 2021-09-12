LIESER, Joyce Joan, age 77, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Joyce was born December 20, 1943. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Henss and her husband, Dieter; son, Patrick Murray; and grandchild, Taylor Henss. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Lieser; daughter, Sandra Dixon; and grandchildren, Lacey Dixon and Michael Hayner. Joyce will be laid to rest privately among her family at Westhampton Memorial & Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Ave, Richmond, Va. 23238. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the Henss family.