Joyce S. Longest
LONGEST, Joyce S., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Bernice Southard. She is survived by her children, William Carter Rozell Jr., Richard Lee Rozell (Penny) and James Donald Rozell (Robin); two grandchildren, Penny Lee Rozell Cranmer (Preston) and Jordan Elizabeth Rozell; and one great-grandchild, Eli Davis Cranmer. She was a charter member of Liberty Christian Church, now known as Compass Christian Church. Joyce enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends and also going to the beach. She was formerly in a dance group called CHEER, who performed at nursing and retirement homes, served in all offices of the Pamunkey Woman's Club for more than 55 years and was a member of the Studley Senior Group and Gethsemane Senior Group. Joyce enjoyed her vegetable garden and flower garden and one year, had the first ripe tomatoes as shown in the Mechanicsville Local Newspaper. The family would like to thank all the caregivers that assisted during her illness. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Cir., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Although flowers are welcomed, donations may be made to Compass Christian Church in her honor. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2022.
