DUKETTE, Joyce M., 82, of Henrico, Va., passed away surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Marshall G. Dukette; parents, Joseph A. Bilo Sr. and Lena Fagan; sons, Anthony M. Caso and Gregory A. Langlois; daughter, Gail Y. Caso; and brothers, Joseph Bilo Jr. and Gregory P. Bilo. She was the matriarch of the family who never missed a family gathering. She took her first girls only trip at age 81 and had the best time. She and Marshall loved to travel from the east coast to the west coast and spent many hours on the road exploring the United States. When she became too ill to travel, her daughter created "Flat Joyce," allowing her to continue her travels that were documented on social media. She loved her family and her neighborhood garage crew. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Langlois of Lynn, Mass. and Philip Langlois and his wife, Kim, of Lynn, Mass.; daughters, Heidi Langlois of New Kent, Va. and Allyson Sweeney of N. Chesterfield, Va.; stepdaughter, Gail Johnson of Massachussetts; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon DeForrest of New Hampshire and Debbie Hewitt and her husband, Jack, of Mississippi; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bilo of Virginia and Connie Bilo of New Hampshire; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, November 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, November 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.