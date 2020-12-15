O'NEAL, Mrs. Joyce Ann, age 74, of Richmond, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, departed this life December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Troy Skinner. She is survived by two daughters, Myann Smith (Tony) and Mary Pendleton Ukato (Matthew); one son, Shawn Priest O'Neal (Yokea); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. O'Neal can be viewed Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be private but streamed Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.