Joyce Ann O'Neal
O'NEAL, Mrs. Joyce Ann, age 74, of Richmond, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, departed this life December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Troy Skinner. She is survived by two daughters, Myann Smith (Tony) and Mary Pendleton Ukato (Matthew); one son, Shawn Priest O'Neal (Yokea); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. O'Neal can be viewed Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be private but streamed Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 15, 2020
