PASCHALL, Joyce Walsh, 89, born in Richmond, Virginia, passed away at her home in Hanover, Virginia on March 4, 2022. Joyce graduated from John Marshall High School and studied Graphic Art Design at Richmond Professional Institute. She married Jack Fleming Paschall in 1954 and was a wonderful mother to her two children, Alan and Linda, who fondly remember family camping trips to the Shenandoah mountains and beach vacations at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Joyce served as a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 555, beginning with Brownies through Cadets. Joyce loved gardening and became a Master Gardener, served as president of Old Ivy Garden Club and worked and volunteered for over 20 years at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Her creativity blossomed in both floral design and wreath-making for shows and craft fairs. Later in life, her hobbies included jewelry-making, knitting and crafting. A strong and independent woman, Joyce continued to live in her home after her husband, Jack passed away in 2011. She enjoyed the companionship of friends, church activities and looked forward to lunches with her "Golden Girls" group each month.



She is survived by her son, Alan Paschall and Lisa Harshman; daughter, Linda P. Norris and husband, Bruce; sister-in-law, Jayne Paschall; and three wonderful grandchildren, Sarah Paschall, Christopher Paschall and Michael Norris. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Walsh; her husband, Jack; and her brother, John Walsh Jr.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, March 25 at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church, 6100 Chamberlayne Road, Richmond, Virginia at 1 p.m. with reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.