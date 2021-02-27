RICHARDSON, Joyce B., of Chesterfield, died February 26, 2021. She was born April 6, 1939 in Richmond to the late Clara and David Bolling. Joyce was the last of her seven siblings who preceded her in death, David, Karl, Fred, Leon, Theodore and Clara. They often referred to her as "the baby," or their baby sister, Joyce.
She attended Elba Elementary School and was a graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School. She graduated from Smith-Madden Business College in 1962.
In 1949, Joyce was baptized at Sharon Baptist Church by the late Dr. H. W. Washington. During her 50-plus years of membership at Sharon Baptist, she served faithfully in several capacities that included secretary of the church school, church school teacher for over 40 years, president of the Senior Missionary Circle, secretary and one of the original members of the C. B. Belcher Usher Board, secretary of the Trustee Board, Vacation Bible School teacher, member of the Jr. Choir and the Bulletin Committee. She was the first female to serve as church treasurer and also served as church secretary for eight years.
Joyce served as secretary of the Ellen Brown Auxiliary, church photographer, secretary of the Ladies Usher Board No. 1, member of Senior Missionary Circle and photographer for the church newspaper.
For more than 20 years, she was employed by the City of Richmond – Welfare Department (now Social Services), having retired in 1991. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Richmond Memorial Hospital.
Joyce took great delight in traveling and visiting various casinos such as Dover, Atlantic City and Rosie's Emporium. It was not the gambling she enjoyed, but the fellowship during the travel, meeting new people and making memories with friends and family such as her dedicated friends, Mabel and Jane Ester.
In her spare time, Joyce started a number of businesses such as JB's Photography, JB's Catering and JB's Seamstress Services. She took great delight in being able to design and sew a wedding gown, cater and photograph a wedding, thus providing one-stop service.
The two most influential people in her life were her mother, Clara Bolling and Cornelia Belcher, who taught her to "seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all things shall be added unto you." Matthew 6:33.
May the work Joyce has done and the legacy she leaves speak for her.
She was married to the late James L. Richardson Jr. for over 40 years. They were the proud parents of one son, James L. Richardson III. Left to cherish her memory are her dedicated daughter-in-law, Genevieve C. Richardson; three grandchildren, Mason, Morgan and James IV (Michael); four step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two godchildren, LaRunce and Janai; and a host of dedicated nieces and nephews, two devoted, Marchell Taylor and Hestell Staten.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. John Lewis officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.