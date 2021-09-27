Dear Madelyn, Jennifer, Malcolm and family. Sadly I only had the pleasure of meeting and talking to Joyce back in 2017 when I was hired to take over the house keeping responsibilities at the lake. As I read over the memoriam of your mother and Grandmother I had to smile and nod my head to the character of your mom. In those two exchanges, i experienced some of those attributes first hand. On my first encounter, I learned that both she and my mother shared the same name. And during a few phone calls after and on my next visit she always asked about my mom, and sent her greeting to her when our conversation was coming to a close. And each time I would convey her greeting to my mom or my moms back to her. :) After being hired I received a phone call from Joyce asking me if I could pop by the cottage one day soon. Upon my arrival she showed me a newspaper clipping of my daughter that she had come upon in the news paper. And she passed it along to me. :) I believe she said one of you had pointed it out to her? She inquired of my five children and their dreams, endeavours, and education. She encouraged me to encourage them to reach their potentials and not settle for basics. :) Her teacher side! :) Once she and I had had a short sit down chat about her years with her Gil at the cottage, she proceeded to thoroughly instruct and point out each room and where things were located, how the vacuum cleaner worked etc. By the time I had left I felt better equipped with the knowledge of where to find essentials and how things operated. She chatted about how she was passing the baton to you all, and hoping that you would all be able to enjoy the place for many more years. She left me a few notes on the counter when I returned to clean. And always inquired in them of my mother. Though I only met her the two times I felt a friendship and a kindness. On September 22 2019 at the age of 90 my Mom passed awayAs well and so I can imagine the deep pangs of sorrow you all are experiencing right now from the loss of such a strong loving and yet force to be reckoned with matriarch. You will miss her deeply. I can only wonder as your mom passed from this life to the next, was my mom able to finally greet your mom in person. :) My thoughts and prayers are with you all as each of you mourn and reminisce individually. Suzanne Alexandra Mackayla and Mackenzie

Suzanne Kellington Work October 3, 2021