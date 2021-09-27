ROSS, Joyce (Cameron) Ingham, 91, of Midlothian, passed away after a brief illness on September 16, 2021. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she is survived by her children (Madelyn, Jennifer, and Malcolm); six grandchildren and a great-grandson. She was happily married for more than 60 years to Gilbert S. Ross, MD, who predeceased her in 2017.
Joyce worked as a teacher, editor, researcher and city official, and was a tireless community activist and volunteer for much of her life, often leaving organizations better run than she found them! An accomplished singer in her younger days, her many interests included earning her recreational pilot's license at the age of 63. She remained independent and intellectually engaged until the end of her 91 years, and was always up for a game of Scrabble, a lively conversation or a political debate.
Joyce was born and raised in Pennsylvania, beginning her education in a rural one-room schoolhouse and going on to earn a B.A. at Dickinson College and an M.A. in Education Administration from Syracuse University. Married to Gilbert in 1956, Joyce devoted herself to raising her children and to community service. She served as national vice president of Literacy Volunteers, Inc. and was a leader in efforts to integrate Syracuse city schools, among other local causes. She later became active in politics and served two terms on the Syracuse City Council, representing Syracuse's 5th District.
A woman of wisdom, warmth and humor, Joyce loved to read and travel. She and her husband lived in New Zealand and China during Gil's sabbaticals, and they traveled widely together, often with friends. They spent summers on a lake in Ontario, Canada, enjoying the bustle of visits from family and friends, and the quiet of the times in between. Most of all, Joyce and Gil dedicated themselves in retirement to their family, becoming beloved companions to their grandchildren. They moved to Virginia in 2001 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Joyce are appreciated and may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle, to Virginia Public Media or to the ACLU.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I was privileged to serve on the Syracuse Common Council with Joyce in the mid-seventies. She was a good friend and mentor.
Ron Monsour
Work
October 7, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, Madelyn. Your mother was a remarkable woman!
Michele Estabrook
October 4, 2021
Dear Madelyn, Jennifer, Malcolm and family.
Sadly I only had the pleasure of meeting and talking to Joyce back in 2017 when I was hired to take over the house keeping responsibilities at the lake.
As I read over the memoriam of your mother and Grandmother I had to smile and nod my head to the character of your mom.
In those two exchanges, i experienced some of those attributes first hand.
On my first encounter, I learned that both she and my mother shared the same name. And during a few phone calls after and on my next visit she always asked about my mom, and sent her greeting to her when our conversation was coming to a close. And each time I would convey her greeting to my mom or my moms back to her. :)
After being hired I received a phone call from Joyce asking me if I could pop by the cottage one day soon.
Upon my arrival she showed me a newspaper clipping of my daughter that she had come upon in the news paper. And she passed it along to me. :) I believe she said one of you had pointed it out to her?
She inquired of my five children and their dreams, endeavours, and education. She encouraged me to encourage them to reach their potentials and not settle for basics. :) Her teacher side! :)
Once she and I had had a short sit down chat about her years with her Gil at the cottage, she proceeded to thoroughly instruct and point out each room and where things were located, how the vacuum cleaner worked etc. By the time I had left I felt better equipped with the knowledge of where to find essentials and how things operated. She chatted about how she was passing the baton to you all, and hoping that you would all be able to enjoy the place for many more years. She left me a few notes on the counter when I returned to clean. And always inquired in them of my mother.
Though I only met her the two times I felt a friendship and a kindness.
On September 22 2019 at the age of 90 my Mom passed awayAs well and so I can imagine the deep pangs of sorrow you all are experiencing right now from the loss of such a strong loving and yet force to be reckoned with matriarch. You will miss her deeply.
I can only wonder as your mom passed from this life to the next, was my mom able to finally greet your mom in person. :)
My thoughts and prayers are with you all as each of you mourn and reminisce individually.
Suzanne Alexandra Mackayla and Mackenzie
Suzanne Kellington
Work
October 3, 2021
Kind, loving and love to share her opinions. You will be missed and always in our hearts here at the Big Rideau.