Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Milton Rotenberry
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
ROTENBERRY, Joyce Milton, 85, passed away February 20, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Elta Milton; husband of 50 years, Paul Rotenberry; and brother, Bobby Milton. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bischof (Jerry) and Kelly Wittkopf (Joe), of Richmond; grandson, Grant (Blair); and great-granddaughter, Annie, of Atlanta; and granddaughter, Kirsten, of Richmond. Joyce was born and raised in Roanoke. She and Paul were high school sweethearts and married in 1955, when he played football at Georgia Tech. After graduation, they returned to Roanoke to raise their family. They joined Hidden Valley Country Club and enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends. Joyce and Paul retired to Myrtle Beach, where she spent many happy years. Joyce never met a stranger and cared deeply for all. The family would like to thank the staff of VCU Home-Based Primary Care and Beth Sholom for their care and support of our mom. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date in Myrtle Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Richmond, 1006 East Marshall St., P.O. Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298 or chfrichmond.org/donate.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joyce was my precious friend from high school and beyond. I was a bridesmaid in her wedding, so many happy memories of our friendship. Special love to all of you.
Van Stella Kingery Kerfoot Showalter
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joyce´s passing. I have many memories of good times spent with Joyce during high school days and a lot of double dating. She was a good friend and I loved her and Paul also. I was honored to be in your parents wedding. Even though we lost touch in recent years, she´s remained in my thoughts. Prayers are with you all at this sad time.
Dixie Swain Snyder
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Joyce. I played many rounds of golf with Joyce at Hidden Valley CC. She was a joy and so much fun with a great personality.
Eileen Board
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results