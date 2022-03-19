SINCLAIR, Joyce Fariss, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord March 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vernon and Doris Fariss. She is survived by her husband, William "Billy"; her sons, David (Khristine) and Scott; and grandchildren, Luke and Sydney. Joyce was a loving grandmother and cherished every moment she spent went with Luke and Sydney. She also enjoyed bowling with the ladies. A public visitation will be held March 21, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A funeral ceremony will be held March 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.