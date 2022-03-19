Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Fariss Sinclair
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SINCLAIR, Joyce Fariss, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord March 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Vernon and Doris Fariss. She is survived by her husband, William "Billy"; her sons, David (Khristine) and Scott; and grandchildren, Luke and Sydney. Joyce was a loving grandmother and cherished every moment she spent went with Luke and Sydney. She also enjoyed bowling with the ladies. A public visitation will be held March 21, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A funeral ceremony will be held March 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham with interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Billy, David, Scott and family, Sending my deepest sympathy. Hold onto those cherished memories. (Hug) Marsha
Marsha Martin Helsing
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry for your loss , just remember the good times you had while she was here with you, She was a good friend,
Curtis & Carol Stilwell
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry about the death of Mrs. Sinclair. I haven't seen David and Khristine since Luke and Sydney were small children. No one can replace the hole in your hearts after such a loss. Hang on to all of those precious memories.
Linda Templeton
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results