TIGNOR, Joyce Ann Wallace "Mamaw", Esq., 88, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Flay and Lois Wallace; brother, Stuart Wallace; and her husband of 62 years, Henry Clay Tignor Jr. She is survived by her children, Mark (Cindy), Keith (Donna), Kim Hyatt (Matt), Chris (Sandy), Wendy Burkhardt (John); 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one adopted great-great-grandchild, eight adopted grandchildren. There will be a private visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.