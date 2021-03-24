Menu
Joyce Ann Wallace TIGNOR
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
TIGNOR, Joyce Ann Wallace "Mamaw", Esq., 88, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Flay and Lois Wallace; brother, Stuart Wallace; and her husband of 62 years, Henry Clay Tignor Jr. She is survived by her children, Mark (Cindy), Keith (Donna), Kim Hyatt (Matt), Chris (Sandy), Wendy Burkhardt (John); 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one adopted great-great-grandchild, eight adopted grandchildren. There will be a private visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bliley's – Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Mar
27
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a beautiful person...inside and out!! So sorry for your loss.
Linda Campbell Stanley
March 24, 2021
Meeting at Sea Scape forty years after high school and becoming good friends was a blessing. You will truly be missed. Deepest sympathy to your loving family.
Mary J West
March 24, 2021
