TOBIN, Joyce Ann, 79, of Chesterfield County, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Tobin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Powell Blankenship; son, Ray Pierce; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many loving family and friends; and her special kitty, Katie. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.