Joyce Ann Tobin
TOBIN, Joyce Ann, 79, of Chesterfield County, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Tobin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Powell Blankenship; son, Ray Pierce; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many loving family and friends; and her special kitty, Katie. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234, where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Branch's Baptist Church
3400 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Branch's Baptist Church
3400 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so thankful for the friendship this beautiful woman gave to me. She was sharp, witty, and so very caring. It was a privilege to know her. I will never forget the joy your brought to our Y adventures.
Sarah Nordin
Other
October 7, 2021
Joyce,you will be in my memories forever. From Deep Water class, to our thoughtful conversations, to our laughter at the Y " tables" and all the way back to our very 1st husbands knowing each other!! Our bus trips, your humor and sharp wit will always be present. You will be missed yet always present. Much love always. Peace be with you and your family forever. Love, Jeanne.
Jeanne E Chapman
Friend
October 6, 2021
