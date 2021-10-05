Joyce,you will be in my memories forever. From Deep Water class, to our thoughtful conversations, to our laughter at the Y " tables" and all the way back to our very 1st husbands knowing each other!! Our bus trips, your humor and sharp wit will always be present. You will be missed yet always present. Much love always. Peace be with you and your family forever. Love, Jeanne.

Jeanne E Chapman Friend October 6, 2021