WENBERG, Joyce Ann, 89, died on December 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall H. Highland and Mae Highland; her brother, Randall H. Highland Jr.; and sister, Karen Brown. Joyce is survived by her son, Mark Wenberg (Sitha); her daughters, Lynda Hodgson and Bonnie Thomas; and grandchildren, Jason Aron, Kelly Hodgson, William Bigger and Hana Wenberg. Joyce retired in 1992 from DuPont after 28 years as a purchasing representative. She loved to travel and visited more than 20 countries, cruised to more than 11 islands and visited 25 states. She enjoyed playing bridge three or four times a week. Joyce spent many years volunteering for various organizations including the Virginia State Police, Chippenham Hospital, the Commonwealth Free Clinic and a local food bank. Joyce was Queen Mother of a local chapter of the Red Hat Society and belonged to the Midlothian Women's Club. Contributions can be made to Operation Smile, Joyce's favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
I am so sad to hear of Joyce's passing. She was a beautiful woman with a big heart. She will be missed.
Karen Watson
February 8, 2022
I enjoyed spending time with Joyce playing bridge and also having lunch with the Red
Hats club. She was always positive, friendly, and a good listener. She will be missed.
Susan Coffey
Friend
December 19, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Joyce's Home Going. I bet Joyce thru my Mom being apart of the Strawberry Tarts Red Hatters. Can't believe Joyce and Mom are together so soon. Appreciated having lunch with these Red Hatter's several times. Prayers for the family. God Bless ya'll
Gwen Gardner Bennett
December 19, 2021
Offering my sympathy and loving
support to family at this difficult
time and hope loving memories
of Joyce will help you and all of
us at this difficult time.
Betty Jordan Bigger
Family
December 19, 2021
I am so grateful to have been a Bridge partner of hers and a friend. Joyce also introduced me to my husband many years ago and we enjoyed many bridge vacations
at N. Carolina beaches with our bridge groups!
Please accept my most sincere sympathy to her loving family.
June Licht
Friend
December 19, 2021
We understand your loss, after just loosing our Mom. Prayers for your Family. Love from the Jackie Gardner family.