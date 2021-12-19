WENBERG, Joyce Ann, 89, died on December 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Randall H. Highland and Mae Highland; her brother, Randall H. Highland Jr.; and sister, Karen Brown. Joyce is survived by her son, Mark Wenberg (Sitha); her daughters, Lynda Hodgson and Bonnie Thomas; and grandchildren, Jason Aron, Kelly Hodgson, William Bigger and Hana Wenberg. Joyce retired in 1992 from DuPont after 28 years as a purchasing representative. She loved to travel and visited more than 20 countries, cruised to more than 11 islands and visited 25 states. She enjoyed playing bridge three or four times a week. Joyce spent many years volunteering for various organizations including the Virginia State Police, Chippenham Hospital, the Commonwealth Free Clinic and a local food bank. Joyce was Queen Mother of a local chapter of the Red Hat Society and belonged to the Midlothian Women's Club. Contributions can be made to Operation Smile, Joyce's favorite charity.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.