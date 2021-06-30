Menu
Joyce Lewis Williams
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Joyce Lewis, 74, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, June 24, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to her loving husband, Kenneth L. Williams Sr.; two daughters, Cynthia R. Benford and Tamara Williams-Moss (Roger); son, Kenneth L. Williams Jr.; four grandchildren, Saisha Benford, Benjamin Benford Jr., Al-Teriq R. Dudley and Kourtney Williams-Moss; great-grandchild, Marquis Benford; siblings, Deloris Tyler, Maggie Williams (Harry), Sylvia Jones (Rev. Horace), Charles E. Lewis (Teretha Anderson); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in the March Funeral Home Chapel, with livestreaming. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Rock, my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Connie (Hill) Galloway
July 7, 2021
Our hearts go out to you and your family. GOD bless you!
Willie Wright
July 4, 2021
Mr.Williams and family-my heart goes out to you-I offer my deepest sympathies to everyone-I pray God give you peace and comfort always
Stuart Starks
Friend
July 3, 2021
Joyce was one of a kind,sweet,loving,caring,understanding,compassionate, giving, forgiving, the listed could go on and on ,she was firm,she let her yes mean yes and no meant no. I enjoyed the times I spent with her and the fun times we had on grandparents day,getting our laughs on with those grandkids,Joyce will always remain in our hearts and memories
Michelle Thomas
Family
July 2, 2021
My condolences to Kenneth and family. Joyce will be deeply missed. May her memories be a blessing to us all and may she RIP..
Eric Thomas
July 2, 2021
Joyce was such a kindhearted person,her description... loving,kind,sweet, giving,forgiving, patient, understanding, full of smiles, joy and hope,she had a strictness about her... my no means no yes means yes, no foolishness tolerated . She was special one of a kind,my niece and nephew, great niece and nephew adored her,I always felt comfortable in her presence, we spent times together at family functions, I really liked spending time with Joyce on grandparents day we would be getting our laugh on at Kourtney , Jaiydiyn and Keland my two grands ,who loved Joyce just the same,she is one that surely will be missed, keeping the family in my prayers
Michelle Thomas
Family
July 2, 2021
JOYCE WAS A KIND AND LOVING PERSON WHO BROUGHT BOUNDLESS LOVE, PATIENCE AND HAPPINESS TO THOSE AROUND HER. HER HUSBAND AND HER FAMILY WILL MISS HER DEARLY, BUT NOW SHE'S FREE. FLY HIGH, DEAR JOYCE. WE'LL MISS YOU.
Pat Scales
Family
July 1, 2021
To Maggie and Earl and The Williams Family. Lonnie and I are so very sorry for your loss.
Veora J Glenn
July 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to Kenneth and family. May God comfort you during this difficult time .
Gladys Fleming
Family
July 1, 2021
Condolences to Bro Kenneth and Family. Praying your strength in the Lord during this time.GOD IS ABLE to sustain you !!! Joyce and I worked many years together on the Pastoral Concerns Committee .She was a very dedicated member. PEACE BE WITH YOU.
Shirley johnson-white & Family
Friend
June 30, 2021
Expressing my deepest Sympathy to the William and Lewis Families in their hour of Grief . Sadly Submitted . Your Cousin. Edith from Neosho, Mo .
Edith Tucker
Family
June 30, 2021
Mr. Williams You and your family are in my thoughts as you grieve your loss. Sending love and prayers to you.
Ophelia Pressley
Friend
June 30, 2021
