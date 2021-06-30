WILLIAMS, Joyce Lewis, 74, of Henrico, received her wings Thursday, June 24, 2021. She leaves cherished memories to her loving husband, Kenneth L. Williams Sr.; two daughters, Cynthia R. Benford and Tamara Williams-Moss (Roger); son, Kenneth L. Williams Jr.; four grandchildren, Saisha Benford, Benjamin Benford Jr., Al-Teriq R. Dudley and Kourtney Williams-Moss; great-grandchild, Marquis Benford; siblings, Deloris Tyler, Maggie Williams (Harry), Sylvia Jones (Rev. Horace), Charles E. Lewis (Teretha Anderson); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in the March Funeral Home Chapel, with livestreaming. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.