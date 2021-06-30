Joyce was such a kindhearted person,her description... loving,kind,sweet, giving,forgiving, patient, understanding, full of smiles, joy and hope,she had a strictness about her... my no means no yes means yes, no foolishness tolerated . She was special one of a kind,my niece and nephew, great niece and nephew adored her,I always felt comfortable in her presence, we spent times together at family functions, I really liked spending time with Joyce on grandparents day we would be getting our laugh on at Kourtney , Jaiydiyn and Keland my two grands ,who loved Joyce just the same,she is one that surely will be missed, keeping the family in my prayers

Michelle Thomas Family July 2, 2021