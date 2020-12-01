Menu
Joyce "Joy" Wright
WRIGHT, Joyce "Joy", 93, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben Lee Varnier Sr. and Clara Ashby Varnier; siblings, Mildred Alice Varnier, Reuben "Junie" Lee Varnier Jr. (Mary), Marion "Scoutie" Lee Varnier, Dorothy Varnier Williams (James) and Herman Earl Varnier (Edna); and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, at the funeral home. Her graveside service will follow at Maury Cemetery. The family invites you to attend a reception at the funeral home following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her name to a charity close to your heart.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Dec
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 1, 2020