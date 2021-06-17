BINFORD-FRAZIER, Joyinette M., beloved daughter, mother and friend, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 11, 2021. Born November 10, 1961, to Thelma Binford Johnson and the late James W. Binford, she was baptized June 15, 1975 at Zion Baptist Church, Richmond, Va. She later joined Christ Restoration Ministries Int'l., Annapolis Junction, Md., where she was a devoted member for the last year and a half. Joyinette was a graduate of Henrico High School, Class of 1981. She later served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and was honorably discharged in 1989. After serving in the Army, she began working as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was always pursuing her LPN. She worked for the Laurels of University Park for over 10 years. Her whole life goal was to help take care of others and ensure her children were loved. She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony J. Binford; and her stepfather, Reginald C. Johnson Sr. Left to cherish her precious memory is her mother, Thelma Binford Johnson; her two daughters, Jessica and Jasmine Frazier; her ex-husband, Jessie B. Frazier; her nephew, Jamal A. Binford; her great-nephew, Josiah A. Binford; her aunts, Dinetta and Naomi Riley; her stepsister and brother, Marquita Johnson Yancy and Reginald C. Johnson Jr.; her godfather, Thornton A. Giles; her best friend, Angela Farmer Brewer; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.