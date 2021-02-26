ATKINSON, Juanita M., departed this life February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Atkinson; and her daughter, Patricia Atkinson. She is survived by two daughters, Portia Taylor (John L. III) and Sophia Johnson; one grandson, James Atkinson II; four sisters, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. with limited capacity. The funeral service can be viewed online at manningfh.com
. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2021.