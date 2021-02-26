Menu
Juanita M. Atkinson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
ATKINSON, Juanita M., departed this life February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Atkinson; and her daughter, Patricia Atkinson. She is survived by two daughters, Portia Taylor (John L. III) and Sophia Johnson; one grandson, James Atkinson II; four sisters, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. with limited capacity. The funeral service can be viewed online at manningfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
Dear Sophie and family, your mom was always one of the sweetest and most welcoming moms in our neighborhood, growing up and beyond. Very gracious, hospitable and funny. I thank God for having known her. I pray the suffering of this loss will soon be replaced with the joy of happy times, funny words and embraces shared with your wonderful MoM... Much Love, Angie
Angie Green-Cash
February 27, 2021
