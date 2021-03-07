BATES, Juanita Threadgill, 88, of Glen Allen, died March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Bates; and her parents, Alex and Louise Threadgill. Surviving are a host of cousins, three devoted, Selena T. Whitfield (Charles) and Juanita Thomasson, all of Greensboro, N.C. and Gail Smith-Whitaker of Baltimore, Md.; other relatives and friends, two devoted, Rosalind C. Taylor (Thomas) and Phyllis Booth. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23860. Live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.