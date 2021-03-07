Menu
Juanita Threadgill Bates
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BATES, Juanita Threadgill, 88, of Glen Allen, died March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Bates; and her parents, Alex and Louise Threadgill. Surviving are a host of cousins, three devoted, Selena T. Whitfield (Charles) and Juanita Thomasson, all of Greensboro, N.C. and Gail Smith-Whitaker of Baltimore, Md.; other relatives and friends, two devoted, Rosalind C. Taylor (Thomas) and Phyllis Booth. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23860. Live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
Gilbarco Friends
March 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 10, 2021
