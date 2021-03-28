Menu
Juanita Custalow
CUSTALOW, Juanita, 76, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie Bell Mills. She is survived by her husband, David Custalow; two daughters, Anita Slaughter (Mike) and Cynthia Benmansour; four grandchildren, Jerry, Abdual, Erin and Doug; five great-grandkids, Ty, Anakin, Pacience, Jason and Christopher; sister, Scarlett Burchett (Milton); and many nieces and nephews. She was a retiree of Philip Morris. Gifted with many talents, she loved working in her flower garden, painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, crafts and bowling. She loved her family and friends dearly, and she had a heart of gold. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull Street Rd., on April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
10230 Hull Street Rd., VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
10230 Hull Street Rd, VA
I'm sorry for your loss. She was a great person. I knew her many years ago and then again 5-6 years ago. She was a great lady.
Tony
Friend
May 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss David and family. Nita was always so nice and welcoming when Stacy and I would visit.
Michelle Clifton
March 31, 2021
David and family..I send prayers love hugs and condolences..I'm so sorry for your loss.
Veronica Custalow Redwing Reel
March 31, 2021
God Has another Beautiful Angel Nita I will cherish our Memories from Bay 1 where we met Prayers for the Family, Anita and Cindy You will meet her again in her Heavenly Home, God Bless... RIP Nita
Dottie Crowder
March 28, 2021
