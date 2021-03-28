CUSTALOW, Juanita, 76, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie Bell Mills. She is survived by her husband, David Custalow; two daughters, Anita Slaughter (Mike) and Cynthia Benmansour; four grandchildren, Jerry, Abdual, Erin and Doug; five great-grandkids, Ty, Anakin, Pacience, Jason and Christopher; sister, Scarlett Burchett (Milton); and many nieces and nephews. She was a retiree of Philip Morris. Gifted with many talents, she loved working in her flower garden, painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, crafts and bowling. She loved her family and friends dearly, and she had a heart of gold. Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 10230 Hull Street Rd., on April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.