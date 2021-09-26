LEWIS, Juanita Rogers "Nita", 74, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She is survived by her son, James Earl "Rusty" Rogers Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kelly Trammell Rogers; grandson, Cory Melvin Rogers; sisters, JoAnn Cordle, Fay Clarke; brothers, Billy Raikes, Donny Raikes; devoted friend, Kenny Branch; numerous nieces and nephews. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Coyt Stanford Lewis Jr.; first husband, James Earl "Red" Rogers; parents, Cosby S. and Lucille B. Raikes; brothers, Ralph Raikes, Bobby Raikes; sister, Colleen Eades. Nita was a Godly woman, devoting her time to the Lord and to Gateway Baptist Church. Juanita was a school bus driver for many years and along with her son, Rusty, she ran C.S. Lewis Contracting. She loved the beach, her time spent with family, but the highlight of her life was being "Nannie" to her grandson, Cory. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service with her funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 16111 Beach Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.