Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita Rogers "Nita" Lewis
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
LEWIS, Juanita Rogers "Nita", 74, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She is survived by her son, James Earl "Rusty" Rogers Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kelly Trammell Rogers; grandson, Cory Melvin Rogers; sisters, JoAnn Cordle, Fay Clarke; brothers, Billy Raikes, Donny Raikes; devoted friend, Kenny Branch; numerous nieces and nephews. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Coyt Stanford Lewis Jr.; first husband, James Earl "Red" Rogers; parents, Cosby S. and Lucille B. Raikes; brothers, Ralph Raikes, Bobby Raikes; sister, Colleen Eades. Nita was a Godly woman, devoting her time to the Lord and to Gateway Baptist Church. Juanita was a school bus driver for many years and along with her son, Rusty, she ran C.S. Lewis Contracting. She loved the beach, her time spent with family, but the highlight of her life was being "Nannie" to her grandson, Cory. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service with her funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 16111 Beach Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sincerest condolences to our fellow classmates. Prayers for her family and friends for comfort and strength. Manchester High School Class of 1965
Dale Harvey Johnson
School
September 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results