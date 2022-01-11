What sad news today to see we have lost another sweet and kind Member of our Class of Lancers. I first met Juanita in elementary school and thought she was as shy as me! We enjoyed Home Ec through High School and kept in touch around Chesterfield! She was missed at the last Reunion and I was always happy to see her smile at Walmart! She loved her family and Jesus!! RIP

Fran Douberly Boston School January 11, 2022