Juanita Pride Nevarez
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
NEVAREZ, Juanita Pride (Monday), 70, of North Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Linwood Augustus Pride Sr.; son, Brian Keith Monday; and a brother, Larry Keith Pride. Juanita is survived by her mother, Grace Pride Hardaway; children, Andrew Monday, Marvin Daniel Monday, Eydie Renee Nevarez-Cornell; grandchildren, Autumn Sky Monday, Ayden Riley Cornell, Walker Thomas Monday, Daphne Grace Monday, Tess Olivia Monday; beloved family dog, Orion Cornell; and a brother, Linwood "Linnie" Augustus Pride Jr. Juanita worked at Walmart for 14 years as a cashier. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Juanita's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I will miss your beautiful spirit and will treasure our friendship
Victoria VanEgdom
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 12, 2022
My Dear Friend I am so sadden to hear this. Yu were a amazing person soul. Yu had such a amazing heart soul. I worked with her for 10 years we had some amazing conversations. I will miss yu. Until we meet again RIP my Sweet friend.
Donna Green
Work
January 11, 2022
What sad news today to see we have lost another sweet and kind Member of our Class of Lancers. I first met Juanita in elementary school and thought she was as shy as me! We enjoyed Home Ec through High School and kept in touch around Chesterfield! She was missed at the last Reunion and I was always happy to see her smile at Walmart! She loved her family and Jesus!! RIP
Fran Douberly Boston
School
January 11, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I just recently had a nice conversation with her in Walmart. She was always so nice to talk with I saw her in there and always remarked about our time at Manchester. RIP. Prayers for the family.
Linda Royster Satterwhite
School
January 11, 2022
