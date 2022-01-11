NEVAREZ, Juanita Pride (Monday), 70, of North Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Linwood Augustus Pride Sr.; son, Brian Keith Monday; and a brother, Larry Keith Pride. Juanita is survived by her mother, Grace Pride Hardaway; children, Andrew Monday, Marvin Daniel Monday, Eydie Renee Nevarez-Cornell; grandchildren, Autumn Sky Monday, Ayden Riley Cornell, Walker Thomas Monday, Daphne Grace Monday, Tess Olivia Monday; beloved family dog, Orion Cornell; and a brother, Linwood "Linnie" Augustus Pride Jr. Juanita worked at Walmart for 14 years as a cashier. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Juanita's funeral ceremony will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will be in Dale Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.