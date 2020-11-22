COLEMAN, Mrs. Juanita Seward, 90, of Bon Air, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the widow of Rev. C. Linwood Coleman and a beloved sister, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She was a retired teacher after nearly 20 years in Chesterfield County. Services are private. Online condolences may be made at WoodyFuneral HomeHuguenot.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Air Christian Church or FeedMore.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.