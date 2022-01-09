WALKER, Juanita Alkazin, 79, was born in Edgecombe County in North Carolina on January 17, 1942, to Linda K. Alkazin and Mitchell D. Alkazin. Her parents were merchants in the small farming community of Scotland Neck, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her brother, David Mitchell. Juanita (known growing up as "Nita") graduated from a Business Course at Woman's College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She met the love of her life during that year. Michael Robert Walker Sr. was attending Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They were married on September 1, 1963 and had two sons, Michael Jr. and Kyle Walker. She is survived by her two sons; their wives, Heather and Jennifer; and grandchildren, Maeve, Eammon, Caden and Sean. Juanita was raised next door to a Catholic Mission Church in her hometown. Her parents cared for the small church since the Pastor lived 20 miles away. It was no surprise to her friends that she spent much of her life working for the Catholic Church. She was the Administrative Assistant at Church of Epiphany in Chesterfield County during its formation years and later, helped form St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen. Juanita was an Oblate of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, taught religious education, was a proud confirmation sponsor of many candidates and assisted in the formation of the Richmond Catholic Dioceses Diaconate program. She gave herself the name "Church Lady." She loved her work with God's people from all over Richmond and the world. She was a published author, beloved friend to her IS Sisters at church, a vibrant member of her church family and a doting grandmother, or "Sitte" as was her preferred Lebanese moniker. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where a Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, January 12 at 11 a.m., with family receiving friends one hour prior. Those attending the service, please wear a mask.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.