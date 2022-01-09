WALKER, Juanita Alkazin, 79, was born in Edgecombe County in North Carolina on January 17, 1942, to Linda K. Alkazin and Mitchell D. Alkazin. Her parents were merchants in the small farming community of Scotland Neck, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her brother, David Mitchell. Juanita (known growing up as "Nita") graduated from a Business Course at Woman's College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She met the love of her life during that year. Michael Robert Walker Sr. was attending Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. They were married on September 1, 1963 and had two sons, Michael Jr. and Kyle Walker. She is survived by her two sons; their wives, Heather and Jennifer; and grandchildren, Maeve, Eammon, Caden and Sean. Juanita was raised next door to a Catholic Mission Church in her hometown. Her parents cared for the small church since the Pastor lived 20 miles away. It was no surprise to her friends that she spent much of her life working for the Catholic Church. She was the Administrative Assistant at Church of Epiphany in Chesterfield County during its formation years and later, helped form St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen. Juanita was an Oblate of the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, taught religious education, was a proud confirmation sponsor of many candidates and assisted in the formation of the Richmond Catholic Dioceses Diaconate program. She gave herself the name "Church Lady." She loved her work with God's people from all over Richmond and the world. She was a published author, beloved friend to her IS Sisters at church, a vibrant member of her church family and a doting grandmother, or "Sitte" as was her preferred Lebanese moniker. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where a Mass of the Resurrection will be held Wednesday, January 12 at 11 a.m., with family receiving friends one hour prior. Those attending the service, please wear a mask.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
8 Entries
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of sweet beautiful soul Juanita. So many special and beautiful memories came to our hearts and minds. We were there to see her devotion to the building of St Michaels from the beginning. Her dedication to the church and all the incredible people that meant so much to her. She was always so supportive of our family, we adored her. She was there to help in any given moment, so giving and caring. Her care and compassion was so special we will never forget her. She was there when our youngest son Jacob was baptized, when our daughter Rachel was confirmed in the church, Trevor's first communion and Christian's confirmation as well. She will be missed by so many and we were blessed to have known her. Our sincere condolences to family and friends.
Tom and Leslie Devol
January 18, 2022
Judy Fitzpatrick
January 18, 2022
One of my favorite class mates in elementary school. Got Bless the family at the sad time. I know she will continue to take care of God church.
John Lee Walston
School
January 10, 2022
We are so deeply saddened to know of Juanita´s passing. She is forever our "Maggie" from her days at St. Michael´s from 1992 on
Go with God´s Blessings Juanita as you join those you love
Julia & Chuck Reed
January 9, 2022
Juanita will be missed. She was the administrator at our new Parish St. Michael in Glen Allen. Juanita was instrumental in the development of St. Mikes. It wasn´t until Juanita became a part of the IS (In Stiches) group that I got to know her on a personal level and we became friends for over 30 years. The 10 members became a close part of each other´s lives - our children´s marriages, the births of grandchildren and the deaths of spouses. Rest in peace Juanita in the arms of Jesus, Mike and your family
Mary Jane Hansen
Friend
January 9, 2022
I grew up with Anita all the way through school with her. I have many fond memories of a good friend during those years. Anita always had a smile on her face, and a willingness to help others. Anita's dad gave me my first job in his business during my high school days. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Julian & Mary Ellen Padgette
January 9, 2022
Nita (and her entire SN family) was special to my family growing up. I had the privilege of painting her homeplace and shrine for her mother, and understand that Nita enjoyed them in recent years. I will always treasure a copy of her sweet book. Special prayers for her family and friends.
Mollie Howard Keel
January 9, 2022
Nita was a good friend in high school. I enjoyed her mom and dad too. Nita was a good student and a good person to be around - always.