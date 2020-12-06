ROBERTS, Juanita Yeatts, 83, of Glen Allen, went home to be with the Lord November 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Juanita is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Robert Crowe; daughter, Karen Malkemus; and her grandsons, Austin and Logan Malkemus; and many close friends who loved her very much.



Juanita was a longtime member of Elkhardt Baptist Church, where she loved her time singing in the choir and working on committees. Contributions in memory of Juanita can be made to the Elkhardt Baptist Church general fund. Funeral arrangements will be made known later.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.