THOMPSON, Judith B. Akrie, died on December 27, 2021. She was an educator for Richmond Public Schools for 34 years and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is survived by husband, Rev. Dr. Larry Thompson; daughters, Satia and Ashley Akrie, Angela and Akiesha Thompson; brother, Henry Bland Jr.; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. Celebration also will be streamed on Mt. Sinai's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
Judy was a beautiful bright light, reflecting the warmth and joy of Jesus so well. What a loss for this earth, what a gain for all of heaven. She will be greatly missed.
Cat Dillingham
January 18, 2022
Please find comfort in knowing that others share with you all in the passing of our dear Judith. I am praying for each of you. God bless you!
Brenda Akrie Christian
Family
January 17, 2022
Adonnica Roberts
January 15, 2022
Adonnica Roberts
January 15, 2022
In loving memory of my dear cousin Judy. What a beautiful Celebration of Life! In God´s loving arms you are. With `Eyes for Eternity´, I look forward to seeing you again in His eternal Kingdom.
Adonnica Roberts
January 15, 2022
To God be the Glory. To the family remember that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Sis. Judy is resting in the arms of Jesus and is having a wonderful time in the Lord!
Gail Kearson-Gough
Family
January 15, 2022
To God be the Glory. To the family of Judith Akrie Thompson remember earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Be blessed.
Gail Kearson-Gough
January 15, 2022
Rest in Peace our Fayetteville State University 1974 classmate. We are deeply saddened to hear of your passing. We send sincere condolences to your family.
Angela Calloway Wise
January 15, 2022
My prayers are with you uncle... Aunt Judy will be missed. She was such a sweet soul.
Lashunda Palmer
January 15, 2022
We will always miss one of our favorite cousins...time will heal the pain and replace it with good memories - have Faith! Godspeed to Satia, Ashley, Larry, Jackie and the whole family. We are here if you need us. Love
Robi and Diarra Roberts and Family
Family
January 15, 2022
My sincere Condolences to you Rev Dr Larry Thompson and family, may GOD Bless you all with HIS Devine Comfort , Love, and Strength!
Susan McCall Thompson-Wright
Family
January 12, 2022
Judy...You're loved and will be sorely missed. Fayetteville State University Family. Delta Gamma Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Little Sister.
Harold Belton
School
January 12, 2022
Ms. Judy was always a angel. Now she has her wings. Such a loving and caring person. She always put so much effort and love into making sure everyone was doing good. I'm going to miss her weekly "just checking on you my Pam texts". Her encouragement, prayers and strengthen got me through the worst time of my life. Judy was such a dear friend. I loved her from the first moment I got to know her. She was one CLASSY LADY. I'm going to miss Judy so much. Rejoice around our Father throne my friend.
Pam Harris-Townes
Friend
January 11, 2022
Words can not express how much we loved Judy. She was a joy to work with. She always made me laugh! She will be greatly missed.
Dawn Wells
Work
January 10, 2022
We are very sorry for the loss of your loved one. We are located in Pittsboro, NC, Judy's hometown. She is remembered as a loving and kind person with a beautiful smile. May God's peace rest with you and her memories fill your hearts with smiles.
Mary Austin Gilmore
January 9, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Edna Cogdell, Joyce & Conrad Davis
Friend
January 8, 2022
Wishing you peace to bring comfort,courage for the days ahead and cherish the memories forever in your heart.
Judy my HHS classmate and friend RIH
Barbara Hadley Link
Barbara Hadley Link
Friend
January 8, 2022
Judy will be greatly missed. She was one cousin that I shared many laughing moments. I pray God's strength for her family in days to come. Rest on cousin.
Rev. Robert Bland
Family
January 8, 2022
I feel so blessed that I got to work with this beautiful lady for many years. My heart goes out to her family. Sending much love, hugs, and prayers during this difficult time.
Jamie Leech and family
January 8, 2022
It was an honor to know such a beautiful woman. My prayers go out to the family for comfort and peace.
Sonia Harris-Sorrell
Work
January 8, 2022
MY condolences And prayers with the family
Mary Jackson Jones
January 7, 2022
A lovelier woman will not ever exist. It was a pleasure to know her.
Helene Grossman
Friend
January 7, 2022
Judy was a loving mother who treasured her family. I am so glad that our paths crossed so many years ago when I was Satia´s teacher. Although I had not seen her in many years that special relationship was always there. Ashley and Satia, you made your parents proud and please know they continue to watch over you and will always be in your hearts
Pat Trice
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your great loss. She was the loviest sweetest lady and wonderful neighbor! Heaven gained an angel. The world lost a loving soul.
Lelia Lukomski Pearson
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am happy that I got the chance to know this beautiful woman since I was in like kindergarten. She was always kind, gives people the biggest smile, and ready to give me big hugs whenever I get the chance to stop by and visit. When I am around her, I always enjoyed hearing stories and suggestions from her. I just loved how she was always being real and phenomenal. Her home was often full of love and laughters. You will be missed. Satia and Ashley I am here for you and send you my love. My condolences to all of the families as well.
MeLani Champ
Friend
January 6, 2022
What a beautiful lady! I know she will be missed! My deepest condolences
Christy whiteside
Friend
January 6, 2022
Sending my condolences and prayers to Satia and Ashley my family. Your mom will be missed tremendously she was such a sweet and caring lady and I love to hear her laugh. Memories will always be in my mind
Alicia L Akrie-Williams
Family
January 6, 2022
You were always quick with reassurance and helping me work through things with RPS. I appreciate every word you have ever shared with me. Such a beautiful person inside and out. You will truly be missed.
Alana H. and Charles F. Jr.
January 6, 2022
I am sadden to learn about the passing of Judy Bland Thompson. We stayed in the same neighborhood for years. My condolences to the family on the lost of this kind and beautiful young lady. May your soul rest In Peace Denah
Denah Alston Taylor
Other
January 6, 2022
Our hearts are deeply saddened by the passing of Judy. We'll always remember her fondly and feel grateful that we had the pleasure of knowing her as our much-loved next-door neighbor and terrific lifelong family friend. Our thoughts are with you, and the entire Thompson/Akrie/Bland families.
Sammy Cotten
Friend
January 5, 2022
Mrs. Judy, you will be missed. Such a caring, compassionate and classy lady!
Jazzmin´ Swinson
Family
January 5, 2022
I am at once saddeded by Judith's passing but honored that I knew her and the remarkable family she created with Rev.Thompson. May the Lord's hand touch this faithful family and His promises be made known a new way.
Elizabeth Horn
January 5, 2022
Rest my dear friend. Thanks for 43 years of an awesome friendship. I´ll miss you so much. This is not goodbye but I´ll see you later. I love you always Soror.