I am happy that I got the chance to know this beautiful woman since I was in like kindergarten. She was always kind, gives people the biggest smile, and ready to give me big hugs whenever I get the chance to stop by and visit. When I am around her, I always enjoyed hearing stories and suggestions from her. I just loved how she was always being real and phenomenal. Her home was often full of love and laughters. You will be missed. Satia and Ashley I am here for you and send you my love. My condolences to all of the families as well.

MeLani Champ Friend January 6, 2022