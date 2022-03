ENGLISH, Mrs. Judith Lynn, 84, who passed into the arms of the Lord March 30, 2020 and is survived by husband, Richard J. English will have a Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, Chesterfield, Va.Reception to follow at home of son, Eric English, 15621 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. For condolences, please visit blileys.com