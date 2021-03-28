KARNES, Judith Jackson, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, who was waiting to greet her in God's Glorious Kingdom. Judy was a longtime resident of Hopewell, graduating from Hopewell High School in 1959. She worked at Allied Signal as a Supervisor of Project Audits and retired in 1997 after a lifelong career. Judy was a member of the Jaycets, served as President of the Hopewell Junior Women's Club, was a Patron of the James River Ball and served as Treasurer at Cobblestone Community. She attended First United Methodist Church where she served on the finance committee, the church counsel and was a member of the Helping Hands Circle. Judy had a tender heart for animals especially cats, dogs, birds, squirrels and rabbits. She loved spending time at the beach with friends and family. She was a devoted Washington Redskins fan, UVA basketball fan and loved the Alabama football coach, Nick Saban. Judy is survived by nieces, Melanie Marks, Allison Harrison and Martha Sordelett; nephews, Andy Foley and Mark Karnes; and her adopted family, Doris, Michael, John Michael, Karen, Mark and Tara Hannon. She was "Grandma Judy" to Hailey, Katie, Seth and Leah. A service will be held at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. The family will be receiving guests at the John Randolph Foundation, 112 N. Main St., Hopewell, Va., following interment. If you are unable to attend the service, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling the funeral home to leave a "Hug From Home." In lieu of flowers, please donate in Judy's memory to the John Randolph Foundation, P.O. Box 1606, Hopewell, Va. 23860 and First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 636, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.