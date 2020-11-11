WILSON, Judith Leigh, 77, of Chesterfield County, Va., died November 5, 2020. She is survived by her sisters, June Grant (Bill), Shirley Rutland, of Chesterfield, Anne Warren of Newport News. She is survived also by nieces and nephews, Jennifer Warren Johnson, Alec Warren, Chris Rutland, Brian Rutland, Jeff Grant and Lorie Grant DeWorken.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel. The funeral service will be at Woody's Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13. Graveside services will be at 12:15 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.