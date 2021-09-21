Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Judith Wingo Newton
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
NEWTON, Judith Wingo, 79, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Wingo and Catherine Rosenbaum Wingo; her loving husband of 62 years, Tyree S. Newton; her son, Mark Daniel Newton; son-in-law, Shawn Tomlinson; and great-grandson, Mason Alexander Newton. Judy is survived by her sons, Tyree Anthony Newton (Patricia), Timothy Robert Newton (Jeannie), William Christopher Newton (Meera); her daughter, Tammi Newton Tomlinson; grandchildren, Jacob, Tabitha, Amber, Brian, Maddie, Robbie, Mandi, Joshua, Jonathan, Kayla, Megan, Thomas, Stephen, Tiffany and Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren. She was a strong, respected woman loved by all who knew her and a devout Christian. Judy "Mema" put her family above all else. She knew no stranger and was the glue that held her family together. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral Home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Her funeral ceremony will be in the funeral home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at a later date with her late husband at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean Taylor Cooke Newton
Jean Taylor Cooke Newton
March 6, 2022
To the Newton Family. I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I remember her so well and always thought she was such a strong and loving lady. I will keep all of you in my prayers. Bless you. Love Debby, Wayne, Ronnie and Lisa.and their Mom, Brenda
Brenda Pulley Cameron
September 21, 2021
Loving sympathy to the children and grandchildren of dear Judy. Love to you all!
Mary Lou
September 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 21, 2021
