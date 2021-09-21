NEWTON, Judith Wingo, 79, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Wingo and Catherine Rosenbaum Wingo; her loving husband of 62 years, Tyree S. Newton; her son, Mark Daniel Newton; son-in-law, Shawn Tomlinson; and great-grandson, Mason Alexander Newton. Judy is survived by her sons, Tyree Anthony Newton (Patricia), Timothy Robert Newton (Jeannie), William Christopher Newton (Meera); her daughter, Tammi Newton Tomlinson; grandchildren, Jacob, Tabitha, Amber, Brian, Maddie, Robbie, Mandi, Joshua, Jonathan, Kayla, Megan, Thomas, Stephen, Tiffany and Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren. She was a strong, respected woman loved by all who knew her and a devout Christian. Judy "Mema" put her family above all else. She knew no stranger and was the glue that held her family together. The family will receive friends at Morrissett Funeral Home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. Her funeral ceremony will be in the funeral home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at a later date with her late husband at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.