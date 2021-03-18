Menu
Judith L. "Judy" Parker
1946 - 2021
PARKER, Judith "Judy" L., of Mechanicsville, Va., left this life on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Judy was born on November 12, 1946, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" N. Parker III; and son, Robert "Robby" N. Parker IV. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Scott Parker (Kim) and Derek Andrew Parker (Karen Long); her grandchildren, Amanda, Cameron, Emma, Madison, and Eden; her great-grandchildren, Brantley and Dawson; her sister, Shirley McGee (Stephen); her brother, George "Chip" E. Toney Jr. (Linda); her uncle, Warren Christian (Janice) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Judy was a longtime resident of Hanover County and Debary, Florida, who enjoyed cooking, fishing and family beach vacations. Her family would like to thank the many family members and friends who have reached out with their condolences and offers of assistance. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 530 E. Main St., Suite 200, Richmond, Va. 23219. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2021.
Scotty and Derek, We are so sorry to read of Judy's death in the RTD today. We have many fond memories of your Mom and Dad for the many years we were the neighbors "across the street". There were so many kind acts from both of them. I especially remember what a great cook Judy was. Memories of you two growing up with Steven bring even more wonderful (and funny) memories! May God's love sustain you and give you peace during your grief. With love, Buck and Margie Hartley Waynesboro, VA
Buck & Margie Hartley
March 18, 2021
