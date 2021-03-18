Scotty and Derek, We are so sorry to read of Judy's death in the RTD today. We have many fond memories of your Mom and Dad for the many years we were the neighbors "across the street". There were so many kind acts from both of them. I especially remember what a great cook Judy was. Memories of you two growing up with Steven bring even more wonderful (and funny) memories! May God's love sustain you and give you peace during your grief. With love, Buck and Margie Hartley Waynesboro, VA

Buck & Margie Hartley March 18, 2021