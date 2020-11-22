MOORE, Judith Rowe, 76, with cheeks moistened by my tears, and lips still warmed by my farewell kiss went to meet the Lord Thursday morning, November 19, 2020. Astride a celestial four-wheeler (red, of course) and accompanied by a host of angels, she left this troubled world for a Heavenly home undisturbed by turmoil and strife and free from the pain and suffering of a brief battle with cancer. There she will have that marvelous reunion with the beloved mother and father she has missed so long, and with her father-in-law and mother-in-law whom she thought of as second parents. She is survived by Ernest, her husband of 58 years; and two sons, Ernest III (Denise) and Christopher Patrick (Kim); two grandsons, Derik Wright and Lee Pulley; a beloved sister, Barbara Babcock (Ralph); a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Coya; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Lee Moore (Peggy). Also surviving her are numerous nephews and nieces, along with a large extended family. Judy also leaves to grieve her passing, several devoted friends including Sharon Tierney (Mike), Nancy Hight (Bob) and Shirley Hunt (Ed), all of Massies Mill or Amherst, Virginia. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the friends of "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society in Sanibel, Florida or to the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.