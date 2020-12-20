STEIGELMAN, Judith "Judy" Lewis, passed away, supported by family, friends and the medical staff at VCU/MCV Hospital on Monday, December 14, 2020. Judy was born in Richmond, Virginia, to John and Grace Lewis on November 5, 1971. Judy, a lifelong Richmond area resident, identified all stages of her life in Central Virginia. Whether growing up in Studley surrounded by family and friends; attending Virginia Commonwealth University, establishing lifelong friendships and sisterhoods with her Alpha Gamma Delta sisters; and growing into a beautiful woman and adult, she fostered many new and strong friendships both personally and professionally. Judy left a mark on all she touched. She loved her family, the Outer Banks, Dave Matthews, but most, her son, Turner. She fought hard and tirelessly to be with us, but in the end with mind still strong, her body failed her. For all that loved Judy know you were in her thoughts till the end. She was preceded in death by her father, John Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Trey; her son, Turner; mother, Grace; sister, Jennifer Childs and husband, Harold; and niece, Rachel; and nephews, Thomas and Jacob; and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School or Down Syndrome Association of Richmond.