BEAN, Judy H., On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Judy H. Bean, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 72. Judy was born on March 16, 1949, in Richmond, Virginia, to Howard and Bethel (Tarris) Beaumont. She attended Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield, Virginia. On September 15, 1979, she married Hans Dieter Bean. They raised three sons: Chris, Jeffrey and Brandon; and one daughter, Desma. Judy had a passion for animals and a deep love for horses. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Howard; her mother, Bethel; and son, Stephen. Judy is survived by her husband, Hans; four children, Chris, Jeffrey, Brandon and Desma; brother, Jack; sister, Bette; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.