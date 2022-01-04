Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Judy H. Bean
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Thomas Dale High School
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
BEAN, Judy H., On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Judy H. Bean, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 72. Judy was born on March 16, 1949, in Richmond, Virginia, to Howard and Bethel (Tarris) Beaumont. She attended Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield, Virginia. On September 15, 1979, she married Hans Dieter Bean. They raised three sons: Chris, Jeffrey and Brandon; and one daughter, Desma. Judy had a passion for animals and a deep love for horses. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Howard; her mother, Bethel; and son, Stephen. Judy is survived by her husband, Hans; four children, Chris, Jeffrey, Brandon and Desma; brother, Jack; sister, Bette; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies goes towards the Bean family. I remember Judy being my babysitter for a while when I was a kid while I was staying with my grandma, Linda Wells, at the time. She was definitely someone I truly respected and will never forget and I thank God for giving me the opportunity I had knowing her and partially sharing my childhood with her.
Alyssa Ramsey
Friend
January 8, 2022
My sincere condolences. Judy was a good person and a great friend. So sorry.
Linda and Mike Wells
Friend
January 8, 2022
