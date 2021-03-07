DEPPMAN, Ms. Judy Margaret, 95, passed away February 3, 2021, leaving two children, Larry Cluff Sr., Kathleen Sims; four grandchildren, Wayne Cluff, Larry Cluff Jr., Kenneth Cluff, Michael Deppman; and eight great-grandchildren. An inspiration to family and friends, Judy always inspired others to see the positive in their lives. "Your life is where you put your thoughts, put them in the right place," was her counsel. Judy was a teacher at the Virginia School for the Visually Impaired until she was 85; as an active advocate for the visually impaired, she coached them in survival skills, computer usage and visual aids to enable them to enjoy a fuller life.



An example to all, she was fiercely independent and took charge of her life, and made every opportunity to contribute, including as a public fundraiser for the Braille Institute of America. Judy was always praying for the suffering and she was quick to be of service. Visually impaired from birth, Judy did not see herself as a victim in spite of childhood neglect and abandonment to an orphanage to become a light to all. She is missed by her family and the many she inspired.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.