HOWELL, Judy Katherine Hall, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2021. She was the widow of Abel Chavez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Virginia Hall.



Judy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Keith Carroll; and granddaughters, Courtney, Katie and Kelsey, of Mechanicsville; stepson, Adam Chavez (Michelle); and stepgrandchildren, Olivia Chavez and Adriana Wirsch, of Richmond.



She is also survived by brother, Bill Hall (Kathy), of Bristol, Tenn.; and sister, Lyn Hall, of Encinitas, Calif.; nephews, Bill Jr. (Kelly) and Jeff (Jen) Hall; niece, Stephanie Hall Cardamone (Tony) and their families.



A native of Richmond, Va., Judy graduated from Hermitage High School and attended Mary Washington College. She retired as an executive secretary from Reynolds Metals Company with 40 years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed working at Kelley's Gift Shop. Her favorite role was as "Mimi" to her adoring grandchildren. Judy faithfully attended Richmond's First Baptist Church.



Special gratitude to Dr. Mark Malkin and Lauren Story FNP (Massey Cancer Center) and to caregivers, Sierra Johnson, Kendra Lutheran, Tori Wood and Pam Mulvaney (Commonwise Care), and for the support from Dr. Steve Booth and Rev. Robert Thompson.



The family will receive friends on June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a memorial service will take place on June 25 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Thompson officiating. Interment will be private in Hanover Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carol Tesiero Brain Tumor Research Fund, Massey Cancer Center Development Office, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23298.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.