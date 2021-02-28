MILBURN, Judy VanFossan, 67, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Carl Milburn; mother, Shirley Cauthorne; three children, Dale, Tara and Michael; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Wendy Nelson and Vickie Tucker; brothers, Wayne VanFossan, Douglas and Calvin Cauthorne; a host of many other loving family and friends. Judy was a woman of faith and was always putting others before herself. She will be missed by all. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life. Interment will be in the Harris-Tate Family Cemetery on Gordon's Lane in Glen Allen, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. We lived in the neighborhood on Gordon Ln in elementary school and graduated together from PHHS.
William Perry
March 1, 2021
Truly sorry to hear about Judy. We are friends on facebook. We also both attended PHHS at the same time. She was always a kind, generous person. My prayers are with her family at this time. She is with the Lord now and in great hands.
Gail Goodloe Trice
February 28, 2021
Vickie,
I am so sorry to hear of Judys passing. You are in my heart at this time.