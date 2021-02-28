MILBURN, Judy VanFossan, 67, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Carl Milburn; mother, Shirley Cauthorne; three children, Dale, Tara and Michael; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Wendy Nelson and Vickie Tucker; brothers, Wayne VanFossan, Douglas and Calvin Cauthorne; a host of many other loving family and friends. Judy was a woman of faith and was always putting others before herself. She will be missed by all. A private visitation will be held at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life. Interment will be in the Harris-Tate Family Cemetery on Gordon's Lane in Glen Allen, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.