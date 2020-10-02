COUSINS, Julia Bruce, 92, of Charles City County, went to her heavenly home September 29, 2020, for rest eternal. She was a dedicated and loving mother with a sweet soul and kind word whenever you needed it; a woman that found great joy in her family and loved them more than life itself. She found great joy in her pets and her flower and vegetable gardens. She had two green thumbs and loved to share with anyone that admired her beautiful gardens. She spent many hours out in the sunshine working with her hands and all the beauty that God had created for her enjoyment. Julia loved the Lord and her church family at Samaria Baptist Church, where she found many true friends who took the time to visit with her and send her cards on a regular basis. They were true blessings to her and she loved them dearly. Julia was heartbroken when she lost one of her sons, Harold. She is survived by three other sons, David (Faye), Gerald (Debbie) and Jason (Nikki). She leaves eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren that she loved and cherished. She was the last of her generation and leaves behind many generations to follow her. Her family will honor her memory in a private ceremony. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
