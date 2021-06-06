DAVIS, Julia Birdsong, 89, of Petersburg, Va., passed away on June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Issac Mannie Birdsong and Lucile Daniel Birdsong; as well as her husband of 38 years, James H. Davis. Julia was a Chesterfield County school bus driver who loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and best friend. She is survived by her sons, Jacques Benjamin Davis (Kathy), Winston James Davis; daughter, Kathryn Davis Woodward (David); grandchildren, Jessica Roberts, Sean Davis, Bryan Davis, John Woodward (Laura), Julie Woodward Page (Steven), Jill Woodward Sells (Ray), Jeff Woodward, Joy Woodward and Jan Woodward; siblings, Dan Birdsong and Polly Dunlap. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses, Laura and Juanita of Hospice of Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to The Bensley Rescue Squad, 2500 Rio Vista St., Chester, Va. 23831 or The Chesterfield County Animal Shelter, 9300 Public Works Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A private funeral service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
